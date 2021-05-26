newsbreak-logo
Political polarization may be driven by uncertainty intolerance on both sides of aisle

By Howard Hardee
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe brain activity of self-described political partisans suggests that a general intolerance of life's uncertainties among both conservatives and liberals could give rise to us-versus-them mentalities, researchers have found. A study published May 13 in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences explores the theory that aversion to uncertainty leads...

