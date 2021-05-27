‘You don’t wait for people to come to you’

When my husband Peter died six years ago, I grieved with my heart and soul for my aching loss. I was in intense grief and I knew I had to stay there for a long, long time until I could power myself out of the pain. What pissed me off more than anything was the insensitive comments that were hurled at me. Which brings me to the wonderful line in Hamilton’s: Aaron Burr, Sir: “While we’re talking, let me offer you some free advice. Talk less. Smile more.” I wish that people had heeded Aaron Burr and talked less and smiled more! The absolute best comment for me was no words, just a hug. OK, in the time of this pandemic, a hug is not quite yet fully safe (unless we are vaccinated), but just sitting with someone, socially distanced of course, and listening to them is the best you can do for someone in grief. Calling someone in grief on a regular basis is also a great help and soothing balm. Just being present in a griever’s life is authentic and helpful.