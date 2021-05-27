Post-Lockdown Milan: All Booked And On The Verge Of Bankruptcy

Rome (Agenzia Fides) - "Thousands of people flee from wars, violence, persecutions, poverty, because they are looking for a better future and chase a dream that often turns into a nightmare, during those journeys that end in tragedy in our Mediterranean sea. Our response can only be that of responsibility and solidarity", says Father Bruno Ciceri, Scalabrinian priest and international director of the organization "Stella Maris" (former Apostolate of the Sea) to Agenzia Fides on the eve of tomorrow's ceremony June 13, in Augusta, Sicily, which will see the wreck of the shipwreck of April 18, 2015, become a "Garden of Memory". Father Ciceri recalls that the "Boat" which sank, caused the death of over a thousand migrants, in 2016 and the Italian government had the task to carry out the possible recognition of the corpses trapped inside it.