If you’re in the United States, this is Memorial Day Weekend, and that means this is the unofficial start to the Summer Movie Season. Somewhat shockingly, considering a lot of theaters are still closed and studios are still apprehensive about releasing big blockbusters, it appears that 2021 will actually have a summer filled with big franchises, surprising indies, and original films. And with that in mind, on this episode of The Playlist Podcast, we break down the summer films that are arriving over the next few months to see if there are any that people should get excited about and which ones they should probably avoid.