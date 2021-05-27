Roman Protasevich’s colleagues told that blogger was ‘lucky he was not killed immediately’ by Belarus regime
Colleagues of Roman Protasevich claimed they were threatened by the Belarusian regime who warned the blogger is “lucky he wasn’t immediately killed”. Stepan Putilo, who co-founded the Nexta news channel on the messenger app Telegram with Mr Protasevich, said more protesters against the Belarusian regime are being detained, even those who seemingly display the colours of the opposition.inews.co.uk