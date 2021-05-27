Learning to be priest in the shadow of the George Washington
Bishop Sullivan wrote about his first assignment as a parish priest in this column from the April 24, 2015, Catholic Star Herald. My first assignment as a priest was to the parish of Saint Elizabeth in Washington Heights, New York City. The “Heights” is the neighborhood that surrounds the George Washington Bridge where the bridge crosses from New Jersey into Manhattan. The bridge dominates the area, which is the highest point on the island of Manhattan, hence “the Heights.”catholicstarherald.org