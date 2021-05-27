Cancel
For the Week Ending May 22nd U.S. Weekly Hotel Occupancy Reached the 60% Mark for the First Time Since the Start of the Pandemic

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. weekly hotel occupancy reached the 60% mark for the first time since the start of the pandemic, according to STR‘s latest data through 22 May. 16-22 May 2021 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):. Occupancy: 60.3% (-15.1%) Average daily rate (ADR): US$115.57 (-13.6%) Revenue per available room (RevPAR):...

Stockshotelnewsresource.com

U.S. Hotel Stocks Dipped 2.8% in May

The Baird/STR Hotel Stock Index dipped 2.8% in May to a level of 5,148. Year to date through the first five months of 2021, the stock index was up 12.6%. “Hotel stocks declined in May and underperformed their respective benchmarks for the third consecutive month,” said Michael Bellisario, senior hotel research analyst and director at Baird. “The broader reopening trade continues to lose momentum despite hotel fundamentals that continue to improve on a sequential basis, which is being driven by strong leisure demand. The return of the business traveler later this year is our key area of focus over the intermediate term.”
Marketshospitalitynet.org

STR: U.S. Hotel Results For Week Ending 29 May

HENDERSONVILLE, Tennessee — Boosted by the Friday and Saturday of Memorial Day weekend, U.S. weekly hotel occupancy reached its highest level since late-February 2020, according to STR‘s latest data through 29 May. 23-29 May 2021 (percentage change from comparable week in 2019*):. Occupancy: 61.8% (-4.2%) Average daily rate (ADR): US$122.06...
Industrycalculatedriskblog.com

Hotels: Occupancy Rate Down 4% Compared to Same Week in 2019

Note: The year-over-year occupancy comparisons are easy, since occupancy declined sharply at the onset of the pandemic. So STR is comparing to the same week in 2019. The occupancy rate is down 4.2% compared to the same week in 2019 (skewed by timing of Memorial Day), but the 4-week average is still down significantly compared to normal.
EconomyLodging

STR: U.S. Weekly Occupancy Hits Highest Level Since February 2020

ADR: $122.06 (-1.6%) Occupancy for the week came in at 61.8 percent (down 4.2 percent from the comparable week in 2019), average daily rate (ADR) was $122.06 (down 1.6 percent vs. 2019), and revenue per available room (RevPAR) was $75.42 (down 5.7 percent vs. 2019). Percentage changes were skewed more...
MarketsLodging

STR: U.S. Hotel Occupancy Reaches 60 Percent

ADR: $115.57 (down 13.6 percent) RevPAR: $69.69 (down 26.6 percent) ADR also reached its highest point of the pandemic but was still $18 less than the corresponding week in 2019. RevPAR also hit a high point when compared to 2019. Miami (up 2.8 percent to 76.0 percent) was the only...
EconomyHotel Online

U.S. Market Recovery Monitor for Week Ending 22 May 2021

The leisure-led demand surge marched forward with U.S. industry occupancy hitting 60.3%, surpassing the 60% level for the first time since early March 2020. On a total-room-inventory basis (TRI), which accounts for temporarily closed hotels, occupancy was 57.7%, which was also the highest since the pandemic’s start. More importantly, all key measures (demand, occupancy, ADR and RevPAR) reached a 62-week high, led by the Top 25 Markets, where on average, each hotel sold an additional 15 rooms last week versus the previous week. In total, the industry sold more than 3.3 million rooms each day during the week, a level like November 2019, but 300,000 less than what was sold daily in May 2019.
