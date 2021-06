The Indianola City Council met in regular session Monday evening, with Mayor Pam Pepper reading proclamations recognizing Juneteenth as well as declaring the month of June Safety Month. The council approved the conveyance of an alley, a rezoning request, and postponed a hearing determine if a nuisance exists at 608 S G St. The council also approved an application for an Iowa Great Places Grant, approved an amendment to city code regarding site plans, and held a discussion on golf carts on city streets, giving direction to city staff to vet the process via the Planning and Zoning Committee and other city organizations.