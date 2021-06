Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Game 3 6/11/2021 Picks Predictions Previews. The Denver Nuggets are hosting the Phoenix Suns at the Ball Arena in Denver on Friday, June 11, 2021, at 22:00 ET in Game 3 of this Western Semifinal between the second and fourth best teams of the conference this year. The Suns managed to win even easier in the second game and now have a 2-0 lead as the series moves to Denver for the next couple of games. The Suns have won by an average of 21 points and the Nuggets need to do much better than that if they want to have hopes to win the series.