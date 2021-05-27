Cancel
Nuggets vs Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick for NBA Playoffs Game 3 Tonight From FanDuel Sportsbook

By Isaiah De Los Santos
fanduel.com
 11 days ago

Tonight's slate of NBA Playoffs games includes a Game 3 clash between the Denver Nuggets and Portland Trail Blazers. CBS Sports picks are from their daily expert picks, ESPN predictions are from their BPI projections, FiveThirtyEight picks are from their daily NBA projections, numberFire picks are from their projection models and betting favorites are from FanDuel Sportsbook's Nuggets-Blazers betting odds.

