Nuggets vs Trail Blazers Prediction & Pick for NBA Playoffs Game 3 Tonight From FanDuel Sportsbook

Kiz: Well, here we go again. Two years ago, the Nuggets and Trail Blazers were two brash teams on the rise in the West, scheming and dreaming of making a championship run after the Golden State dynasty crumbled. Portland beat Denver in seven games, as you might recall. The young Nuggets insisted it was a hard but invaluable lesson in their growth as a contender. But how much have things really changed in two years, and how great is the danger Portland will again eliminate Denver from the playoffs?