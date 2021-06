Details of the long-awaited Friends reunion have finally been revealed and, well, you should probably prepare for disappointment. It will most definitely not be a new episode of Friends, nor does it contain any new scripted material. What it will include, however, is plenty of scenes where the cast of Friends talk about how nice it was to make Friends. If you ever saw the Inbetweeners reunion – which had the same format and went so badly that one of the stars, James Buckley, felt obliged to apologise for making it – then you will know to keep your expectations low.