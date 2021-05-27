GeekDad First Look – ‘Game Builder Garage’ for Nintendo Switch
Oftentimes, Nintendo loves to tease its new releases, slowly revealing titles, gameplay elements, and features so as to entice the audience. Other times, a new game reveal drops seemingly out of nowhere—sans all that deliberate buildup. Such was the case with Game Builder Garage, a name I’d never so much as heard of before an unceremonious PR blast found its way into my inbox earlier this month. Still, Nintendo being Nintendo, there was a virtual demo session set up last week. And, me being me, I was excited to attend.geekdad.com