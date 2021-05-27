The new USB-PD standard will be able to charge 240 watts

The current USB-PD (Power Delivery) standard can support up to 100W of charging via Type-C connections, depending of course on which adapter you connect to which device. Obviously, this performance is amazing, which could mean a 0-100% charge at a smartphone level in about 15 minutes, but there are many cell phones already selling with faster charging, and more powerful laptops may require more serious capabilities. USB Implementers Forum has been reluctant to create the following standard, and its latest standards are covered in detail in the documentation associated with the source: Those who wish to read it can expect hundreds of pages of description.