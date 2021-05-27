Cancel
Burke County, NC

Locks malfunction at Burke jail

By Chrissy Murphy
Morganton News Herald
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBurke County Jail staff have spent about 16 hours dealing with lock malfunctions. Sheriff Steve Whisenant said jail staff noticed around 5:40 p.m. Wednesday a smell of smoke inside the building. Electronic doors started to fail in nine pods shortly after the smell of smoke was noticed, and the manual override keys would not open a door lock leading into one of seven cell blocks, Whisenant said.

morganton.com
