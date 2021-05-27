The Doubleclicks Invite You to the Roaring Rainbow Benefit Concert
The Doubleclicks, one of our favorite geeky bands, will be hosting “Roaring Rainbow,” an all-ages online show, on June 12, 2021. It’s a benefit concert for trans youth, with 100% of proceeds going to Trans Families and the National Center for Transgender Equality. The line-up (which has grown since the last time I saw the poster) includes Rebecca Sugar (creator of Steven Universe), Charlie Jane Anders and Annalee Newitz (both names you may recognize from io9 or their sci-fi novels or their podcasts), Sunday Comes Afterward (who I mostly know from their pandemic-themed holiday EP “I’ll Stay Home for Christmas”), and a whole bunch of others that are new to me.geekdad.com