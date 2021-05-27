Cancel
The Doubleclicks Invite You to the Roaring Rainbow Benefit Concert

By Jonathan H. Liu
geekdad.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Doubleclicks, one of our favorite geeky bands, will be hosting “Roaring Rainbow,” an all-ages online show, on June 12, 2021. It’s a benefit concert for trans youth, with 100% of proceeds going to Trans Families and the National Center for Transgender Equality. The line-up (which has grown since the last time I saw the poster) includes Rebecca Sugar (creator of Steven Universe), Charlie Jane Anders and Annalee Newitz (both names you may recognize from io9 or their sci-fi novels or their podcasts), Sunday Comes Afterward (who I mostly know from their pandemic-themed holiday EP “I’ll Stay Home for Christmas”), and a whole bunch of others that are new to me.

