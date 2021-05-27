The Doubleclicks Invite You to the Roaring Rainbow Benefit Concert

Make Music Day, an international celebration of the Summer Solstice, expands to Darke County on June 21. Darke County Center for the Arts has joined other groups in communities around the globe to coordinate an event where anyone can experience the joy of performing music, and where everyone is invited to participate. Begun in France in 1982 where it has become a national holiday, the “Fete De La Musique” created a music festival featuring free music being performed almost everywhere, with those performing being anyone who wanted to sing or play an instrument regardless of experience or recognized talent. Fourteen years ago, the festival crossed the Atlantic with the debut of Make Music New York, and has since spread to more than 80 communities across the United States resulting in 5,383 free concerts being performed in 1,862 locations on June 21, 2019. Last year when the COVID pandemic made public gatherings impossible, Make Music Day featured more than 1600 virtual and socially-distanced events across the U.S.