Exploring the Afterlife in Fantasy: and Lil Nas X Break the Rules

Editor’s note: The views and opinions expressed in this review are solely those of Marlon Wallace and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of WBOC. The filmmakers took what could have been a compelling legal and ethical drama and turned it into a messy piece of schlock. Based on what actually occurred, it’s not like The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020). It’s not as if the filmmakers here had an incredible transcript of a crazy courtroom proceeding that they could then adapt into a narrative. The legal events here were rather anticlimactic. The hook was that a man killed another man in 1981 and claimed the reason was due to being possessed by a demonic spirit. Obviously, something like that would make headlines and be in the news. In real life, there was no trial, so there was nothing for people to chew. The idea of demonic possession was quickly tossed out and the man was convicted of manslaughter not long thereafter.