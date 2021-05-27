Smorgasbord Posts from the Archives 2021 – Pot Luck – Le Périphérique, Congested Beltway Of Paris To Become Greenspace by Carol A. Seidl.

Vineyards, olive groves, and cities that float. Incredible history, indelible culture, and unforgettable cuisine. This is l’Italia at its most iconic. Across northern Italy at the base of the Alps you find the Italian Lake Region. These glacier carved lakes are set against the backdrop of the nearby mountains. The major lakes are Garda, Maggiore, Como, and Orta. Each lake has its own alpine inspired charms. Visitors to the lakes are greeted by microclimates that are created by the lakes; making them comfortable locales, year round.