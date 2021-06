The Ennis lady Mustang softballers aren’t wasting any time. Merely two years into the team’s existence the girls battled their way through divisional play to place fourth in the Western B-C division. Their first divisional matchup was on May 20 against Loyola, winning 15-5. The next day dealt an early 20-1 loss against Mission-Arlee-Charlo. Shaking off that defeat, the Lady Mustangs took on Eureka that afternoon, winning a close on at 18-15. The battle for 3rd and 4th place was Ennis vs. Manhattan. The Mustangs held it close, falling to Manhattan 19-15.