Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Clara, CA

Opinion: Councilmember Karen Hardy Violated the City Charter and Must be Prosecuted or Special Interests Will Write Our Laws

santaclaranews.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the City Council meeting on May 4, 2021, during the discussion of censure for Councilmember Kathy Watanabe and admonishment of Mayor Lisa Gillmor, Councilmember Karen Hardy publicly stated that she had retained an outside attorney and had that attorney prepare a resolution of censure for Councilmember Watanabe and a resolution of admonishment for Mayor Gillmor.

santaclaranews.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Government
Local
California Government
City
Santa Clara, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Hardy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Attorney#49ers#Public Opinion#Public Officials#Councilmember Karen Hardy#Councilmember Hardy#Councilmember Watanabe#Laws#Special Interests#Mayor Lisa Gillmor#Violations#Mayor Gillmor#Editor#Censure#Review#Specific Charges
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Santa Clara County, CAPalo Alto Online

VTA governance reform bill punted to next year

A legislative proposal to reform the governance structure at the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority will not advance this year after its author, Assembly member Marc Berman, opted to defer his bill to 2022. The bill from Berman, D-Menlo Park, would have reduced the size of the VTA board from...
California StateCommercial Observer

San Diego Ruling Could Impact California Housing Statewide

A developer-friendly ruling in San Diego Superior Court, which invalidated a referendum on a contentious local development, could strike down the ability of citizens to use ballot referendums to stop development projects in California. Judge Richard S. Whitney decided the case, according to The San Diego Union-Tribune, which first reported...
San Jose, CASilicon Valley

San Jose: New Willow Glen housing facility for unhoused people welcomes first residents

SAN JOSE — A year and a half of sleeping in a car has been “murder” on Frederick Peña’s legs and back. For about two weeks last year, the recliner of his seat inside a 2001 Honda Accord broke, leaving the bearded 60-year-old man with the uncomfortable bedtime routine of falling asleep upright. Though he managed to find a safe place to park at a church in Mountain View, Peña said he never tired in seeking help from anyone who would listen.
Santa Clara County, CAPosted by
San José Spotlight

Funk: How my successor can succeed by focusing on equity

The East Side Union High School District Board of Trustees last month announced that Glenn Vander Zee would be the next superintendent of schools for the district. Currently, he is my associate superintendent for human resources. I am very grateful that the board decided to hire a homegrown person to be East Side’s next superintendent.... The post Funk: How my successor can succeed by focusing on equity appeared first on San José Spotlight.