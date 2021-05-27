Opinion: Councilmember Karen Hardy Violated the City Charter and Must be Prosecuted or Special Interests Will Write Our Laws
At the City Council meeting on May 4, 2021, during the discussion of censure for Councilmember Kathy Watanabe and admonishment of Mayor Lisa Gillmor, Councilmember Karen Hardy publicly stated that she had retained an outside attorney and had that attorney prepare a resolution of censure for Councilmember Watanabe and a resolution of admonishment for Mayor Gillmor.santaclaranews.org