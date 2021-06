Nearly five years ago, Albert Yu-Min Lin was out with a friend in an open-top four-wheel-drive vehicle—a cross between a golf cart and a Jeep. Bombing around the desert and kicking up clouds of dust was the sort of thing the 40-year-old scientist and professional adventurer did to relax. On this particular September day, his friend was driving. He took a fast turn, the vehicle tipped, and Lin’s reaction was to put his right foot out, the way you do with your arms when you trip while running. His leg got pinned under the full weight of the vehicle, and the roll bar completely crushed the bones below his knee—shattered them like they had taken a bullet. Lin and his friend had to wait for an hour for help to arrive.