Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Threat Brain Parenting

psychologytoday.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChildren become our Big O when we use them to fulfill our own purpose in life and to mange our own anxieties. Big O love is a threat brain response and can be observed in many forms of over-parenting which damage both child and adult. An alternative is indifferent love...

www.psychologytoday.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brené Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poverty#Depression#Attachment Parenting#The Brain#Anxiety#Emotions#Personal Life#Big O#Big O#Threat Brain Parenting#Self Esteem#Basic Life Skills#Problematic Consequences#Feelings#Narcissism#Parents#Family Life#Disease#Smothering Behaviors#Evaluative Behaviors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Celebrities
Related
YogaPsych Centra

How Meditation Changes the Brain

Meditation has been shown to help reduce stress and anxiety, but research suggests it can also change parts of one of our most important organs – the brain. You’re at work trying to complete a task, but you’re finding it hard to focus. Your mind wanders to all the things you have to do after work: Pick up the kids, make dinner, do laundry, and somehow fit in time to exercise.
Kidsmomcollective.com

Parenting Wisdom

DC Area Moms - Guest article by Jennis Horn. For as long as I have been alive, "What are you?" is a question I’ve been asked frequently. As a biracial child of Korean and American descent, my face understandably confuses people when they try... When Mother’s Day Isn’t Merry. Tamara...
KidsPosted by
DFWChild

How To Prevent Summer Brain Drain

Have you heard this phrase “summer brain drain” yet? It’s the concept that kids’ knowledge slips during the summer when they’re not in school. But is that something parents should be worried about? Are kids totally forgetting what they learned, or is it just a simple lapse? We spoke to Whitney Clark, the executive director for academics at the Leadership Academy Network—through Texas Wesleyan University—about summer brain drain.
Public Healthforsythwoman.com

Your Brain in a Post-COVID World

Imagine a world where… we’re back to school and back to work – in real time, visiting family and friends, attending sporting and cultural events, shopping in brick- and- mortar stores, and eating out with much-anticipated abandon. It sounds a lot like the world we used to know, doesn’t it? And yet, here’s the thing: Our world will never revert to what it was and neither will we. A shared global experience as emotionally, physically, economically, culturally, and personally significant as COVID-19 has changed what we know, and in some ways who we are. “We’re not in Kansas anymore,” and clicking our heels won’t make it so. Many of us will face challenges such as:
Mental HealthMedicalXpress

Training the brain to recognize voices

During the pandemic, people around the world have spent their lives in unusually quiet places—often at home, isolated or bubbled with family or friends. As restrictions ease in North America and parts of Europe, and people are allowed to socialize again and go back to work, they'll likely find themselves in much noisier places.
HealthL'Observateur

Love your brain this June

If you didn’t know, June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month®. Did you know that Alzheimer’s affects over 6 million Americans? That number is projected to rise to 13 million by 2050. While there is not yet a cure for Alzheimer’s, there are things you can do to promote brain...
YogaPosted by
DFW Community News

Grace and Parenting

Today was an ordinary day. I made Tony breakfast and once he headed off to work I went to my balcony. On my balcony I watch the activity of my little block. I love watching the different flowers bloom across the street, the neighbors walking with their toddler, the mourning dove moving from tree to tree. I also love writing in my prayer journal, reading my Bible and praying over my island, I love Galveston. And I love this morning routine that grounds me and sets my intentions for the day. Yoga is a new addition and the benefits have been so great that it is a permanent addition.
Family Relationshipsmomcollective.com

Parenting Perspectives

As summer inches closer (can you feel it?), many of us are searching for summer care for our children. I for one am days away from going back to work post-maternity leave and am stuck with finding a new... Growing up I had dreams of being a pediatrician. I was...
Advocacyumn.edu

Healing the Brain

Family and friends of Minnesota man who died by suicide after suffering traumatic brain injuries join forces to support neurotrauma research. When J. Aron Allen—devoted husband and father, attorney, accomplished athlete and youth coach—died by suicide in 2018 at age 49, his family and friends reeled with grief. Sadly, they had been struggling for some time as they watched Aron undergo significant personality changes following a head injury in 2017, which came on the heels of numerous sports-related head traumas over his lifetime.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Failure to Launch: The Puer Aeternus

The Puer Aeternus is the young man or woman who can’t quite grow up. In modern American literature we think of the Peter Pan syndrome. The brain is triggered by easy dopamine stimulation, which makes a person less likely to take on delayed gratification and hard work. Baby boomer parenting...
Mental HealthPleasanton Express

Brain drain and endless curiosity

Have you felt the brain drain, yet? Do you feel a bit foggy? If your creative juices are drying on the synaptic vine, and you find it arduous to even concentrate on simple daily tasks, then, you’re not alone. In fact, I think there’s a whole lot of us who feel exactly the same.
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

8 Positive Relationship Habits That Defy Conventional Wisdom

After being in a toxic marriage, I had no clue how to be in a healthy relationship. I’d read plenty about “healthy relationship habits,” but I’d never experienced them, or if I had, I’d immediately ruled them out as weird or wrong. Toxic relationships rewire our brains and desires. We...
HealthWesterly Sun

Join the Journey: Socializing is a crucial element of elder care

One thing you learn early in senior care administration is the importance of socialization. When talking with families, I will remind them that “socialization can be as important as their medication.” That’s the main reason that so many good, dedicated communities for the care of those with Alzheimer’s and other dementias have such a wide variety of activities for their residents. Experts encourage socialization for those with dementia, so let’s look at some of the reasons why.
Kidsmomcollective.com

Childhood Anxiety: Parents Aren’t the Cause but They Are the Solution

I’m a psychotherapist and I get multiple calls each week from parents of anxious children. These parents are desperate to help their children “get rid of” their childhood anxiety or learn to cope with it. They often state that their child has been highly anxious since they were very young. These parents feel like they’ve tried everything…comforting their child, explaining logic to them, tough love, and all the breathing exercises you can imagine. Often they are surprised when I suggest we start with parent work and I explain that parent work alone is often enough to make major strides in their child’s anxiety. How? By reducing or eliminating parental accommodation of child anxiety.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

Inequality and Mental Health

Mental health problems are widespread and growing in rich countries marked by societal inequality. Individual treatments, based on classifications of individual-based symptoms, are not solving the problem. Policy changes that tackle growing societal inequality are needed to resolve the growing burden of mental distress. A recent international report in The...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Edhat

The Sensitive Brain at Rest

You know that raw overwhelm people have been reporting after months of a pandemic, compounded by economic issues and social unrest? Does fatigue and compulsive social media scrolling strike a familiar chord?. Those brittle feelings offer us a glimpse into what regular life can be like for individuals with sensory...
Yogapsychologytoday.com

Observing Breath and Heartbeat in Meditation

Like any practitioner, I have personal preferences on topics like sitting positions and the essential versus lily-gilding rules and suggestions of meditation practice. But in practical guidance for others starting meditation, I favor what works for each person over a rigid orthodoxy in form. Take a breath — I mean,...
HealthWest Newsmagazine

Chores for a bigger brain

Although many people see household chores as completely mundane and mindless tasks, that may not be the case for older adults. Researchers in Canada recently found that seniors who spent more time doing chores also had greater brain size in key areas – a strong positive predictor of cognitive health.
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Impact of Social Networking on Relationships and Mental Health

Researchers continue to assess the true impact of social networking on our relationships and mental health. Users who access social media can develop a sense of alienation and establish dysfunctional relationships. Corporations may intentionally design social media platforms to optimize engagement, healthy or not, thereby enhancing profitability. It’s an oft-observed...