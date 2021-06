The following are excerpts from the Bourne Police Logs dated Friday, May 14, through Wednesday, May 19. An arrest was made on Meetinghouse Lane at 1 PM. Police had been informed by a resident that the person’s credit card number had been illegally used for a purchase. The resident said she learned that the purchase was being delivered to the UPS store on Meetinghouse Lane. Police were at the store and arrested Habdon H. Brown, 27, from Cape Coral, Florida, when he came in to pick up the package. Mr. Brown was charged with receiving stolen property of less than $1,200 and identity fraud. Police said Mr. Brown also had an active warrant out of Westborough charging him with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was later released on $1,445 bail.