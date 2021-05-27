Acer have stuck Nintendo's 3DS tech into a creator laptop
Acer have just announced a brand-new prototype laptop that's essentially a giant Nintendo 3DS. Their new, creator-focused ConceptD Spatial Labs device has a 15.6in stereoscopic 3D display to let animators and artists view their creations in proper 3D without the need for special glasses. It's not really geared up for gaming, but a YouTuber they got in to demonstrate the laptop during their press conference called it "the future". Sorry, I think I hear the phone ringing, let me just get that. "Hello? Is that 2011? Yes, let me tell you about this cool new thing!"www.rockpapershotgun.com