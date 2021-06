Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”) and Emma Corrin (“The Crown”) sat down for a virtual chat for Variety‘s Actors on Actors. For more, click here. Thanks to Netflix’s “Bridgerton,” Regé-Jean Page became an overnight sensation as a heartthrob, and his work as the irresistible Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, made him into a household name. Elsewhere on Netflix, another royal figure showed off a similar mix of smolder and quiet dignity: On Peter Morgan’s “The Crown,” Emma Corrin captured Princess Diana’s fragility and suffering. Corrin’s season-long arc depicted Diana’s early days as a royal, as she lost her privacy and anonymity — a familiar feeling for these two British actors whose careers have suddenly exploded.