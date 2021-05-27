Cancel
Wakefield, NE

Wakefield Juniors Win On Passed Ball, Wayne Seniors Shutout Post 81

By Aaron Scheffler
waynedailynews.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWAKEFIELD – Wayne Post 43 American Legion baseball visited Wakefield Post 81 Wednesday evening. From Eaton Field, the Wakefield Jrs (1-0) won 5-4 over Wayne (0-2) following a passed ball in the bottom of the seventh. The Wayne Srs (1-0) used a complete game shutout by Jacob Kneifl with 19...

waynedailynews.com
