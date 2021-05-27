Cancel
How to get a touch of Android 12 'Material You' design in Chrome today

By Sean Riley
laptopmag.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week, Google unveiled the Android 12 beta, which features a major visual overhaul of Android that Google calls "Material You." If your phone doesn't support the Android 12 beta, or you don't want to risk running a beta OS update on your phone, you can still get a small taste of Material You on Chrome for Android (via Android Police).

Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Create Folders in Android

Android offers several features to help you keep your items organized on your phone. One of these features is the ability to create folders. You can create home screen folders to group your various apps, and you can also create folders in your file manager to organize your files. In...
Cell Phonestechviral.net

How to Use the New Screenshot Tool of Chrome for Android

If you remember, previous year, Google Chrome’s Android version introduced a custom share menu. The custom share menu of Google Chrome for Android replaces the default system share menu. The new Share menu of Google Chrome allowed users to copy links that sync the clipboard across devices using the same...
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

You can now give Chrome a little Android 12-style makeover, how?

After the celebration of Google I / O last week, many more details are already known about what Android 12 will be like and one of its most important changes is going to arrive in the design, where it seems that the new operating system is going to put its peak and the shovel to give it a much more modern and fun air. But while that update arrives on your device, why not cheer up certain parts of Chrome, for example? If you have version 90 of the Google browser, you can change right now some of the ways of displaying elements such as pop-up windows, which right now are shown with boring, practically rectangular shapes and that after the launch of Android 12 will pick up a bit more pace and lifetime. How to change the appearance of Chrome What we are going to do in this article is to implement a small trick that has become viral in the last hours and with which we can change the appearance of some elements of Chrome, as you can see in the screenshots that you have right here below: on the left, the current browser configuration that you will all have on your smartphones and, on the right, how it will look when we finish this tweak. We can activate this portion of material by accessing a specific URL that we will have to copy and paste into the Chrome address bar. It is this: chrome: // flags / # theme-refactor-android When it loads, you will have to choose the option of “Activated” in the drop-down menu that will appear on the right and, later, do the same with the button that you will see below to restart Chrome. It is, as you can see, the usual use through flags that we bring every so often and that allow us to access functions that are present in that build, but that are waiting to be officially introduced through a specific function on their menus. Once this process is completed, you will see how all the menus and pop-up elements of the application obtain that material appearance that Google wants to extend from the launch of Android 12. Event that will occur in autumn and that will reach the brand’s devices first, The Pixels, or those that have stock Android installations, without any manufacturer’s customization layer. So if you have a “non-Google” phone, it will probably take you a while to try the honeys of the new OS until 2022.
Cell Phonesvoonze.com

Android 12 will allow you to turn off your mobile with a simple voice command, do you know how?

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - The Google virtual assistant is used for many things and proof of this is that in recent years the presence of the devices that contain it has multiplied. From smart speakers to connected screens, headphones, sound bars, STBs for televisions and a long list of alternatives. Now, with everything he knows how to do … there was one thing that eluded him. Up to now. And it is that the act of turning off a mobile phone is practically like watching a donkey fly. We know that we have the option to do it but we do not know of anyone who does, unless the terminal has crashed and it is necessary to restart it. Anyway, this process is not that complex, you just have to press the power button and hold it until the option to turn it off completely appears. In the worst case, and for security reasons, it will require us to enter the PIN, but that’s it. With the voice and without touching anything Thus, and after the famousGoogle I / O conference, a multitude of news about Android 12 has appeared thanks to the beta versions that have been reaching the developers. And one of them has to do with the possibility of turning off our phone through a voice command, without having to touch anything, not a button or an option within the touch screen. To achieve this, Google is going to train its virtual assistant to be able to process an order so, dramatizing it a lot, it means that the intelligence of the Americans has to turn itself off or, in the best of cases, to do it in remotely if we order it from a Google Home, a Nest Hub or any of the compatible devices. This feature has been discovered in the code of the Android 12 beta versions released by Google for developers, although it is not yet operational. According to those who have tried it, when trying to turn off the smartphone with a voice command, they receive a message that “batteries are not available”, so it is obvious that it is in a very early stage of development, or at least of its implementation in published betas. We will see, in any case, how Google solves all the problems that can arise from a function like this and, even, if in the end they keep it when Android 12 reaches the first smartphones in autumn.
Cell Phonesnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Android 12 Lets You See What Your Apps Are Getting Into | #android | #security

After a few years of expanding privacy and security tools, the Android team is in refinement mode. Then again, when an operating system runs on more than 3 billion devices, little changes can have a big impact. And a slew of new features in Android 12 not only give you more insight into what your apps are up to, they also offer more granular options for how to limit what data those apps can access.
Cell Phonesillinoisnewstoday.com

Google Chrome for Android is on the battlefield with a dropdown.

The drop-down menu is part of the graphical computer interface from the beginning, but it’s not particularly easy to work with on the touch screen. Google has a password autofill dropdown Bar above GboardHowever, the company seems to want to further reduce the number of dropdowns it encounters when surfing the web in Chrome.
Cell Phonestechviral.net

How To Get Left App Slider Feature On Any Android Device

Till now, we have discussed many Android tips and tricks, and today we are going to share an excellent method that will help you add a cool slider on your Android device. The left slider will allow you to run any Android app without opening the app drawer. This is a multitasking feature that will help you save some time.
TechnologyGhacks Technology News

Here is how you disable FLoC in Google Chrome

The latest version of Google Chrome Canary has a new feature to disable FLoC -- Federated Learning of Cohorts -- in Google's Chrome web browser. FLoC is part of Google's controversial plan to change the world of advertising. The core idea is to change the way users are tracked on the Internet. Instead of tracking individual users, FLoC introduces technology that allows advertisers to track users based on cohorts, groups of users who share the same interests.
Softwaremakeuseof.com

How to Crop a Video on Android

Have you ever recorded a video on your Android smartphone or tablet, and found that it's just not the ideal aspect ratio?. While there are several ways to crop your video on Android, we found that the easiest way is by using the Google Photos app. In this article, we'll go over how to crop a video on Android with Google Photos.
Musicnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Apple FaceTime for Android, Windows users will work this fall | #firefox | #chrome | #microsoftedge

During its developer event on Monday, Apple announced that anyone — including Android and Windows users — will soon be able to join FaceTime calls. The feature, which will roll out this fall, could help Apple keep customers from defecting to competing video chat apps such as Zoom or Microsoft Teams when they need to video chat with friends and colleagues who aren’t on an Apple device.
Technologyvoonze.com

How to easily access the ‘I’m going to get lucky’ mode in Google Photos for iOS and Android

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - From today Google Photos no longer allows you to upload content to the cloud without having hired an extra storage plan, or you can keep your account as free if you do not store more than those 15GB free that rain for the simple fact of having an email of Google. Although, yes, everything you have stored you can continue to consult it without any limitation. That leads us to continue to consult them wherever we go while we think about what to do with all those memories. As in the past, when we took out the photography books to show our visitors the last snapshots of summer, or that important celebration of a few years ago. So, why not leave what we are going to remember next to chance and luck? You can be lucky with Google Photos The fact is that those from Mountain View have not been able to resist and have also added toGoogle Photos that concept of I am going to be lucky that they have so well established by many of their applications. The most prominent, the search engine, which with a simple click can return results about anything random that the algorithm comes up with. Only here they have applied it to our library of photos and videos. To get access to that mode I will be lucky, you just have to press and hold your finger on the application icon on the home screen until the options menu that we have as shortcuts appears. When that menu appears, you will see the first of all that random search for memories stored within the cloud. In our case, the search you have done has been for a region, but you could have chosen an album, an event or a date for whatever reason. Try several times until you find the memory you want to see and enjoy it as if you had chosen it. It is a good way not to have to think about what specific moment you want to remember. Of course, although the captures are made from an iPhone, in the case of Android the way to do it is identical: we keep the finger pressed on the Google Photos icon until that menu appears and, then, we select that of I go to be lucky. You will also come up with a memory chosen at random (by Google’s algorithm) from all those that you have at your disposal in our photo library.
InternetPosted by
Android Police

Google Photos is preparing some Material You design tweaks

At Google I/O 2021, we witnessed the biggest shakeup to Google's design language in years in the form of Material You. While it's all about personalization, rounded corners and bigger headers are also a part of the deal. We're now seeing evidence that this design philosophy will soon extend to Google's apps.
Computerstechaeris.com

Firefox gets visual and other updates, “designed to win you back”

Most people think of Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, or Safari when it comes to web browsers. Our own analytics here at Techaeris, Chrome leads by a whopping 48%, followed by Safari (22%), then Edge (6%). Of course, there are others. One that used to have a large market share but has fallen off in recent years is Mozilla’s Firefox. It does still get its fair share of use (3% in our stats), and now Mozilla has released a refreshed version with even more integrated privacy protections — all “designed to win you back.”