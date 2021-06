Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-Texas) was mocked on Twitter after asking for examples of "woke ideology" in the U.S. military. "Enough is enough. We won’t let our military fall to woke ideology. We have just launched a whistleblower webpage where you can submit your story," Crenshaw said in a tweet late last week, sharing a link to an online whistleblower form through his congressional office. "Your complaint will be legally protected, and go to my office and [Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.]."