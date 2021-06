Free agent safety Malik Hooker was in Pittsburgh on Thursday for an unknown reason and him posting that on his Instagram account certainly has a lot of Pittsburgh Steelers fans excited, as you can probably imagine. Hooker, however, is from New Castle, Pennsylvania, so it’s hard to know for sure if he is or was in Pittsburgh for business or pleasure. It’s worth noting, however, that Hooker is now just eight months removed from his surgery to repair a torn Achilles that he suffered late last September.