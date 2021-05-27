Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minorities

As COVID pandemic hit, Duke doctor made it her mission to amplify NC’s Latino voices

By Richard Stradling
myrtlebeachonline.com
 11 days ago

As COVID-19 spread among North Carolina’s Hispanic residents in the spring of 2020, state health officials wrestled with how to gather and present the data to the public. Latinos make up about 10% of the state’s population, but accounted for 44% of coronavirus cases by mid-June. Among the people state officials consulted about how to present the data was Dr. Viviana Martinez-Bianchi, a family physician and professor at Duke University.

www.myrtlebeachonline.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Family Doctor#Amplifier#Community Activism#Community Care#Latinos#Duke Medicine#Covid#Nc#Raleigh#Duke University#The News Observer#The Durham Public Schools#Mexicans#Spanish#Medicaid#University Of Iowa#World Health Organization#Holton Wellness Center#Latino Families
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Walmart
News Break
Coronavirus
Country
Argentina
Related
Public Healthchapelboro.com

As Vaccinations Drop, North Carolina May Offer Financial Perks

At a time when fewer and fewer North Carolinians are coming in for a COVID-19 vaccine, state health officials are examining ideas from other states to see what incentives might work to boost participation. Among the proposals being actively discussed are savings account payments to younger adults — a group...
Public HealthIsland Packet Online

NC is still mandating face masks in schools as it lifts most requirements elsewhere

North Carolina health officials say it’s too soon to know when they’ll drop the indoor face mask requirement in the state’s public and private schools. On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced that he’s lifting most of the state’’s face mask and social distancing requirements. But face masks are still required at schools, child care centers and camps, officials said, because most children have not yet been vaccinated for COVID-19 or are not yet eligible for the shot.
Public Healthncpolicywatch.org

NC’s governor lifts most statewide pandemic restrictions

After months of reminding the public to mask-up and keep their distance, Governor Roy Cooper announced Friday that North Carolina would be lifting its gathering limits, social distancing requirements, and indoor mask mandate in most circumstances. The news comes one day after the Centers for Disease Control announced Thursday a...
Healthabc11.com

NC vaccine campaign underway as state looks to loosen restrictions

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen on Monday acknowledged the state is on track to loosen mass gathering and maximum capacity restrictions by June 1. "Our trends are moving in the right direction," said Cohen. Her comments on the matter come...
Oregon StatePosted by
Canby Herald

The Long Division: Oregon schools have long underserved Latino students and families; the pandemic made it worse.

Pamplin Media Group and its partners examine the impacts that COVID-19 had on schools, and we sought solutions.For the past several months, Pamplin Media Group has been examining K-12 public education in Oregon, specifically the gap between how well students of color are doing during the pandemic compared to their white classmates. With exceptions, the gap between those services — the long division based on race, as well as economic factors — grew worse during the months of distance learning forced by COVID-19. We also found several districts seeking solutions to this longstanding problem. Our series can be found online at Pamplin Projects. Among our findings: Some districts have turned to community organizations, such as the Latino Network, to supplement the classroom work. Others went door-to-door to find students who weren't participating in video conference classes. We found the 2020-21 cohort of kindergartners was far smaller than previous years, and a disproportionate share of families that didn't register their students were white. We took a look at the burgeoning enrollment of online public charter schools. And much more. Their stories are online now at Pamplin Projects. {loadposition sub-article-01}