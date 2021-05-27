As COVID pandemic hit, Duke doctor made it her mission to amplify NC’s Latino voices

Pamplin Media Group and its partners examine the impacts that COVID-19 had on schools, and we sought solutions.For the past several months, Pamplin Media Group has been examining K-12 public education in Oregon, specifically the gap between how well students of color are doing during the pandemic compared to their white classmates. With exceptions, the gap between those services — the long division based on race, as well as economic factors — grew worse during the months of distance learning forced by COVID-19. We also found several districts seeking solutions to this longstanding problem. Our series can be found online at Pamplin Projects. Among our findings: Some districts have turned to community organizations, such as the Latino Network, to supplement the classroom work. Others went door-to-door to find students who weren't participating in video conference classes. We found the 2020-21 cohort of kindergartners was far smaller than previous years, and a disproportionate share of families that didn't register their students were white. We took a look at the burgeoning enrollment of online public charter schools. And much more. Their stories are online now at Pamplin Projects. {loadposition sub-article-01}