Knicks fans erupt outside MSG following Game 2 win (Video)

By Danny Small
elitesportsny.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew York Knicks fans were having a party outside MSG after the team’s first playoff win in more than eight years. New York Knicks fans can rejoice. After years of futility, the Knicks are back in the limelight and the city is ready to pop off. The orange and blue...

elitesportsny.com
NBAPosted by
theknickswall

Positive (and Negative) Takeaways From Knicks’ Swift Playoffs Exit

With time to reflect on their five-game defeat in the first round of the playoffs, the Knicks can take away several positives from the experience. Losing in sports can be a bitter experience regardless of the level of competition. To lose an NBA playoff series as decisively as the New York Knicks did to the Atlanta Hawks is no simple pill to swallow, neither for the fans nor the players, an unforgettable redemption season notwithstanding.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Can Reunite The 'New York Bulls'

The New York Knicks were one of the best Cinderella stories in the NBA. After finishing 21-45 last year, the Knicks captured the No. 4 overall seed in the Eastern Conference. With the Most Improved Player of the Year in Julius Randle and a Coach of the Year candidate in Tom Thibodeau in the mix, the Knicks have a bright, budding future.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s girlfriend: Shelby Miller

There’s arguably no bigger killer in such a small frame in the NBA today than Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young. The former Oklahoma Sooners mini-dynamo is years deep into his pro career but he still looks as though he’s still required to show some identification when trying to purchase liquor. Young is like the basketball version of Napoleon out there, conquering big-market teams as he tries to expand Atlanta’s empire in the Eastern Conference. But it’s not just the confidence of Hawks fans that Trae Young has won over, he’s also captured the heart of the charming, Shelby Miller. And nope. We’re not talking about someone who throws four-seamers in the MLB. This Shelby Miller is the one true love of Trae Young and we’re about to find out more about her in this piece. Ladies and gentlemen, Trae Young’s girlfriend, Shelby Miller.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Chris Paul probable for Game 3, Kawhi Leonard listed as out

Barring an unforeseen setback, Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul plans to make his return to postseason action for Game 3 on Thursday of the Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told Yahoo Sports. 1 day ago – via Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports. Paul underwent a...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

NY Knicks: Who was the better small forward? Bernard King or Carmelo Anthony

It’s a bit of a dead art form these days. The pure scoring wing. The small forwards of today are often categorized as 3-&-D guys, think Jae Crowder, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges just to name a few. Even the superstars out on the wing are variations of that same perimeter scoring/defensive-minded combo, Paul George, Jayson Tatum, Kawhi, or even Kevin Durant.
NBAPosted by
FanBuzz

Trae Young’s Parents Raised an NBA Superstar

Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young is arguably one of the NBA‘s most divisive stars. He has the Kobe Bryant shot mentality, a notorious weakness on the defensive end and a knack for drawing fouls akin to James Harden. I don’t know of many Trae Young fans who aren’t Hawks...
NBAthebharatexpressnews.com

NBA players react to Trae Young by dropping 48 points in Wild Game 1 Win

Young continued his meteoric run in the playoffs by scoring a career-high playoff run with 48 points left with 7 rebounds and 11 assists as the Atlanta Hawks won Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday and continued to shock the world in the process.
NBAYardbarker

NBA Rumors: Kidd, Knicks, Lillard, Lakers, Griffin

There’s been a lot of rumors about the Blazers’ head coaching gig, though one thing is clear: Jason Kidd is Damian Lillard‘s top choice. The superstar came right out and said that he wants the Lakers assistant to get the job. With that kind of endorsement, it begs the question:...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
FanBuzz

Trae Young’s Girlfriend is a Former College Cheerleader

Trae Young is silencing the haters. He marched into Madison Square Garden and shushed New York Knicks fans. Then, he traveled south to Philly to knock out the No. 1-seeded Philadelphia 76ers. Next on the list are the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Young is most certainly focused...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Here’s the cold-blooded answer Trae Young gave for shimmying before his 3

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young explained why he shimmied before hitting a 3-pointer against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals. The Atlanta Hawks are now three wins away from reaching the NBA Finals after they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 116-113 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Wednesday. This game will forever be known as “The Trae Young Show,” as the guard dropped 48 points on the Bucks for the victory. But everyone remembers one shot that resulted in three of those 48 points.
NBANew York Post

Trae Young checks on 50 Cent after spitting incident at MSG

Trae Young has chimed in on the spitting incident Wednesday night at MSG. A viral video from the Knicks’ Game 2 win over the Hawks seemingly shows Young get spit on, with fitness influencer and model Cuban Link, who was sitting courtside, also in the line of fire. The fan was banned from MSG indefinitely for spitting on Young.