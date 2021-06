Come out to the Wilderness Station Friday, May 14, and Saturday, May 15, for the Murfreesboro Indigenous Plant Project's spring native plant sale! We have a wide selection of plants that are native to this area and will support our local wildlife as well as beautify your yard. About MIPP: The Murfreesboro Indigenous Plant Project promotes the conservation, preservation, and landscape use of native plants of Rutherford County and the Inner Basin of Middle Tennessee. More info: