Houston, TX

Let The Celebrations Commence: 2020 Staff Council Awards June 3

uhd.edu
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s no doubt that the pandemic imposed a pause on UHD events in 2020, but the celebrations are now beginning as the UHD Community returns to campus. The University of Houston-Downtown Staff Council is hosting its annual Staff Awards for FY2020, 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 in the Wilhelmina Cullen Robertson Auditorium. As the University continues to practice social distancing, staff members who are receiving awards will be recognized in-person. However, staff members who not receiving an award can view the event virtually and are invited to stop by the Mural Area from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. for popcorn and/or ice cream.

news.uhd.edu
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
