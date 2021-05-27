Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oxnard, CA

Poor Parenting

tricountysentry.com
 14 days ago

You have to wonder about parents who always validate their children no matter what they do. Don't get me wrong, you should always love and support your kids, but that doesn't mean they don't need guidance along the way. For example, my parents praised me highly when I struck out...

tricountysentry.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oxnard, CA
Society
City
Oxnard, CA
Local
California Society
Local
California Government
Oxnard, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Tri County Sentry#Italian#Parents#People#Love#Humility#Guidance#Time#Minor League#Strike#Mound#Home Run
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Kids
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Parenting
News Break
Family Relationships
Related
Family Relationshipslincolnshireworld.com

These are the top parenting surprises for new parents.

New parenting research that reveals the most surprising and irritating aspects of early parenthood. These include a lack of time, constantly worrying, being compared to others, and not being prepared for nappy rash. The survey amongst 1,000 parents of babies aged 0-2, showed the biggest parenthood surprises are:. • Nearly...
Kidsgivesendgo.com

Saving Poor Thai Kids by Saving Their Teacher

Poor young kids in rural Thailand are just as smart and curious as kids anywhere. Truly learning English can be their ticket to a better life. Good English teachers, Thai or foreign born, are a rarity in Northeast Thailand where poverty and low salaries go together. Enter Erik Hansen, 58,...
Relationshipskiss951.com

Mom Rushes Baby To ER Then Realizes Embarrassing Mistake

A mom of three in the U.K. thought she’d seen it all, until she spotted something scary on her baby that sent her into full panic mode. Becky Stiles was changing her 10-month-old son Harvey’s diaper when she saw something in his mouth. The 24-year-old was horrified by a large dark red “hole” in the roof of her baby’s mouth.
Kidskentlive.news

Girl, 13, being fed and washed by mum after collapsing at school

A 13-year-old girl has gone from a normal life 10 weeks ago to being fed by her mum and drinking from a cup with a lid after collapsing at school. Mum Emma White fears her daughter could even end up in a wheelchair - and has given up her business to spend more time caring for her.
Houston, TXoffthekuff.com

Pity the poor GHP

Or don’t. I lean heavily towards “don’t”. You’d have to be a serious sourpuss not to feel just a little sorry for Bob Harvey, the amiable, bespectacled Aggie and Harvard MBA who heads the Greater Houston Partnership. The last month has been grim for the city’s thousand-member chamber of commerce-like organization. In April, as some big companies came out in opposition to a spate of legislation around the country making it harder to vote, the question of how to respond to Texas’s “election integrity” bills tore the traditionally congenial group that Harvey helms into something bitterly fractious. Some members wanted to go along to get along with the Lege; others wanted the organization to come out firmly against what they saw as a dangerous intention to subvert voting rights, especially for people of color.
Entertainmenttherumpus.net

Rumpus Original Fiction: Poor People Disappear

This is the third day, and there are more empty seats. The spread of sickness is to be expected at the beginning of every quarter. Children, after all, are the ultimate carriers of germs. They touch what others touch, they lick whatever others lick, and they never wash their hands, no matter what the teacher tells them. The springtime will breed lice, and there will be handfuls of students missing then, too.
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

A Marriage From Hell

Its 9am on a March morning when I wake up and instinctively roll to my side, pick up my phone and begin my morning routine of mindless social media scrolling just like millions of others around the world. A practice so regular and subconscious at this point that one seldom questions why this must be the very first action of their day. Only this time something is very different in my carefully curated feed of predictable media, its showing the same thing everyone else is seeing; CO-VID19. Lockdowns, closures, cancelled concerts, no flights, no university, no outside. No matter what the headlines read, they all meant one thing. I’m stuck inside with my marriage from hell.
HealthPosted by
Amomama

Woman Insults a Sick Girl on a Hospital Queue, Doctor Teaches Her a Lesson — Story of the Day

It was a hot summer day. There was a long line of people in front of Dr. Simpson's office. Suddenly a pale girl began to walk towards the door of the office. One of the women sitting in line stopped her. The girl said that she was scheduled for a doctor's appointment and came just in time. However, it did not matter to the woman and she began to insult the girl. Dr. Simpson heard everything perfectly and decided to teach a woman respect.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Little Sam Is Always Late for School

Today’s #jokeoftheday is about a young boy who was always late for school until his principal and teacher connived to teach him a lesson about his tardiness and lies. A boy named Sam was always late for school. Every time his teacher confronted him about tardiness, Sam always told a huge lie, exaggerating details. The teacher was always angry but remained patient.
Austin, TXdallassun.com

Poor sleep may affect academic achievement for children

Washington [US], May 31 (ANI): A new research has found that poor sleep health may disproportionately affect children of colour from families of low socioeconomic status and place them at risk for behaviour problems and lower academic performance. However, few sleep studies utilise standard measures of both classroom behaviour and...
Public HealthArkansas Online

A poor response

While we continue to combat the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, we must begin to assess why we responded so poorly to the global pandemic. More than 600,000 Americans have lost their lives during the pandemic because we got it wrong. I believe there are five areas that need to be addressed to appropriately respond to the next deadly pandemic.
West Tisbury, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Poor Martha

It is an expression we have heard in the past, and one we will no doubt be hearing in the future. But right now it has a new, raw presence in the mundane rhythm of daily life, as we return back to “normal” after a year of living quietly under the radar. Over the course of this lockdown, it appears that the Island population has become embroiled in debate over the whats, whys, and wherefores of affordable housing.
Cincinnati, OHchapter16.org

Poor, Forked Animals

Michael Griffith humbly remarks that his books do not qualify him as a “World Historical Individual,” yet in The Speaking Stone: Stories Cemeteries Tell, he accomplishes a feat that none of the politicians, industrialists, and artists he portrays could pull off: He brings the dead back to life. The book’s...
Mental Healthmyq105.com

MJTV: Good Moods Can Lead to Poor Judgement

New research shows that good moods can lead to poor judgement. This kind of explains why bad decisions are made during nights where you might be enjoying yourself a little too much. This comes from an Australian scientist, Dr. Joseph Forgas. He says that mood has a heavy influence on...
HealthBBC

Matt Hancock caves in over vitamins for poor children

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has caved in to a legal action over providing vitamins and milk to some of the UK's poorest children. Lawyers for a family denied weekly vouchers worth £4.25 had challenged the policy as discriminatory. They said the ban unfairly affected ethnic minority children whose parents were...
Charlottesville, VADaily Progress

Opinion/Letter: Hurting neighborhoods is a poor solution

I am writing in reference to the May 23rd Daily Progress story re: Charlottesville’s Future Land Use Map (“Land use map still an issue for some”). Leeyanne Moore is quoted as saying that multiuse moderate density zoning would destroy the charm and character of her neighborhood. She asked if the outsiders who had drawn the map had ever seen her street. They had not.
SocietyPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

25 States With the Widest Gaps Between Rich and Poor

Income inequality exploded as a hot button topic during the presidential campaign with both sides of the political spectrum fighting over how to fix the problem. Although it’s hard to agree on solutions, one fact most concede is that the gap between the rich and the poor in this country has dramatically widened in the […]