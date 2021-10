With The Morning Show Season 2 now streaming Apple TV+, I recently spoke with Julianna Margulies about joining the Emmy-winning drama series as the character Laura Peterson. During the interview, she talked about why she wanted to join the show, what it was like doing scenes with Reese Witherspoon and why she loved working with her, how her character is a calm presence in the midst of the chaos, what was it like working with director Mimi Leder again after so many years, how showrunner Kerry Ehrin gave her an outline of her character on the show which included a 20-year history up until we meet her on the series, and more. In addition, she talked about what it was like picking the E.R. pilot over doing more episodes of Homicide and if she was nervous that she made the wrong decision.

