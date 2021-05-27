15 Perfect Examples of Light Ash Brown Hair Color

There's beauty science, like the kind chemists and formulators do. And then there's the science of beauty. Wherein you try something new with your look, and observe how those around you react to it. In Zinnia Kumar's recent #ITGTopShelfie she talks about her work as a human attraction scientist, which got me thinking about my own my own experiments with hair color. There's not a color (natural or unnatural) I won't try, and with every change I've felt and been received totally differently. For example, I got way more male attention when I was platinum blonde. When my hair was pink, it was easier to make friends with strangers. And though I feel the most "me" when my hair is its natural dark brown, right now I have red streaks in it, which makes me feel like me in bold font. Each color taught me something fascinating, and I wondered if any other dye-curious people felt the same way.