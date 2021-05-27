Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maryville, TN

Report: Woman drove through vaccination tent to protest

Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 17 days ago

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A Tennessee woman accused of driving through a COVID-19 vaccine distribution tent as a form of protest has been charged with seven counts of felony reckless endangerment, according to a police report.

Virginia Christine Lewis Brown, 36, was arrested after a Blount County deputy witnessed her driving through the tent at a vaccine distribution event Monday at Foothills Mall in Maryville, according to news outlets, which cited an incident report.

The report said more than a dozen health department and national guard personnel were inside the tent.

“I had several victims tell me she almost hit them as she fled through the tent at high speeds,” the deputy wrote in the report. “I was advised that they were within inches and feet of the vehicle as it came through the tent. Several victims stated that they thought the driver was going to kill them.”

After the deputy stopped Brown, she told him she drove through the site to protest the vaccine and was only traveling 5 miles per hour, the report said.

It wasn't immediately clear whether Brown has an attorney.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
Maryville, TN
Society
Maryville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Maryville, TN
Local
Tennessee Society
Local
Tennessee Health
Maryville, TN
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Christine#Protest Riot#Police Report#County Police#Ap#National Guard Personnel#The Associated Press#Foothills Mall#Driving#Deputy#Health Department#Tenn#News Outlets#Blount County
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Protests
News Break
United States National Guard
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Florida man fatally shoots father of underage girl he was dating, officials say

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida man fatally shot the father of the underage girl he was dating Friday morning during an argument with the man, investigators said. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said Raul De Alejandro Rodriguez, Jr. grabbed a shotgun and fired it around 5:49 a.m. at the father who was upset about his 17-year-old daughter’s relationship with the man, WTSP reported.
Austin, TXPosted by
WSB Radio

Man, 25, dies after downtown Austin shooting that wounded 14

AUSTIN, Texas — (AP) — A man has died from his injuries following a mass shooting on a crowded downtown Austin street that left more than a dozen people injured, police said Sunday. Douglas John Kantor, 25, who was hospitalized with critical gunshot wounds following the early Saturday morning shooting,...
Minneapolis, MNPosted by
WSB Radio

Minneapolis protest: 1 dead, suspect in custody after driver strikes demonstrators

MINNEAPOLIS — One person is dead and a suspect is in police custody after a driver struck a group of protesters in Minneapolis late Sunday, authorities said. According to the Star Tribune, the incident occurred about 11:40 p.m. at the intersection of South Girard Avenue and Lake Street, where demonstrators had gathered to protest over the shooting of Winston Smith Jr., a Black man who was killed by a U.S. Marshals task force June 3.
Texas StatePosted by
WSB Radio

8 hurt as vehicle crashes guard rail at Texas race track

FABENS, Texas — (AP) — Eight people were injured Sunday night after a vehicle plowed into a crowd at a mud racing event in Texas. The El Paso County Sheriff's Department said in a statement that at 6:35 p.m., a vehicle left the mud track and crashed through a guard rail and into spectators.
Decatur, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Several shootings leave 2 men dead in metro Atlanta

DECATUR, Ga. — At least eight people were shot this weekend in metro Atlanta, leaving two men dead in separate incidents. The spate of shootings cap off a violent weekend in Georgia that also saw a mass shooting in Savannah. One man was killed in that incident and eight other people, including a toddler, were injured.
Georgia StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Police activity blocking I-85 N at Ga. 400 in Midtown Atlanta

Authorities are blocking a busy stretch of Interstate 85 in Midtown Atlanta Monday morning. Police have I-85 north at Ga. 400 closed due to a possible shooting investigation. We’re working to learn more about the incident and the impact to traffic on Atlanta’s Morning News. Triple Team Traffic’s Mark Arum...
Cobb County, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Manhunt underway for gunman who shot Cobb County officer

Multiple law enforcement agencies are searching for a gunman who shot a Cobb County police officer in Acworth on Sunday afternoon. Police said the officer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police told Channel 2 Action News that the officer was shot in the vest. Channel 2′s Michael...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Police investigating deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA — A shooting late Saturday night in southeast Atlanta has left one man dead. Atlanta police say they were called to the 1600 block of Eastland Road around 12 a.m. Saturday night into Sunday morning. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Officers on the scene...
Public HealthPosted by
WSB Radio

As COVID-19 cases wane, vaccine-lagging areas still see risk

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — New COVID-19 cases are declining across most of the country, even in some states with vaccine-hesitant populations. But almost all states bucking that trend have lower-than-average vaccination rates, and experts warn that relief from the pandemic could be fleeting in regions where few people get inoculated.
Tennessee StatePosted by
John M. Dabbs

Johnson City Responds to EMS Week

This week celebrates National EMS Week in the United States. In the State of Tennessee, the Governor usually designates Rescue Squad Week to coincide with EMS Week. Most of the active rescue squads in the state provide Emergency Medical Service besides rescue.
Alabama StatePosted by
The Trussville Tribune

Missing Tennessee teen may be in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports SOUTH PITTSBURG, Tenn. — A young girl has gone missing in Tennessee and authorities believe she may be with an adult male in Alabama or Georgia.  The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee are seeking the public’s help in finding 13-year-old […]
Tennessee StateKingsport Times-News

National gun policy group sues Tennessee over new handgun law

(The Center Square) – The nonprofit Firearms Policy Coalition is suing the state, claiming Tennessee's new law requiring an adult to be 21 years old to carry a handgun without a permit violates the Second Amendment. The lawsuit was filed on behalf of three named individuals – Caleb Bassett, Blake...
Tennessee Statefox17.com

Police identify 44-year-old killed in Middle Tennessee crash

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Clarksville Police have identified a 44-year-old who died following a crash on Sunday. Rolando Mendez, 44, died from injuries sustained in the three-vehicle crash near the intersection of Tiny Town Road and Profit Drive just before noon on Sunday. Mendez and another driver were transported to...