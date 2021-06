The largest refined products pipeline in the U.S. announced it was resuming operations on May 12 after it shut down 5,500 miles of gas pipelines due to a ransomware hacking attack. Colonial Pipeline Co., which supplies about 45 percent of the fuel used on the East Coast, paused gas shipments after being hacked over the weekend—resulting in subsequent panic buying in more than 13 states along the coast. As people started hoarding fuel, stations began running out of gas. While Colonial Pipeline resuming operations will help bring things back to normal, the gas shortage won't disappear overnight—and it may last a lot longer than you'd hoped. Read on to find out exactly when one expert believes the gas shortage will finally end.