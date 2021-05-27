Cancel
Saint Paul, MN

St. Paul mayor appears to prevail in fight over Alatus development project

By Frederick Melo
Pioneer Press
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter’s office has racked up another victory in a debate over mid-to-high end housing poised to move into a low-income neighborhood. After a divided St. Paul City Council voted to effectively block the development of a six-story apartment building near Lexington Parkway and University Avenue, Carter vetoed the decision and paved the way for the $57 million, 288-unit Alatus project. The city council later voted to ask Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office to review the matter, but City Attorney Lyndsey Olson refused to forward the veto review request to the state.

