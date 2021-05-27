Having trouble paying your utility bill? Eversource, Avangrid and other CT utilities extend payment program sign-ups
The state’s largest utilities have extended the deadline for customers to sign up for programs to help those who have fallen behind in their payments. Customers of The United Illuminating Co., Southern Connecticut Gas and Connecticut Natural Gas, all of which are subsidiaries of Orange-based Avangrid, have until July 20 to sign up for payment plans. The same holds true for customers of Eversource Energy’s electric and natural gas companies.www.nhregister.com