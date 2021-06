In Poland, we are dealing with a parallel epidemic of COVID-19 – an epidemic of clostridia – says Dr. Pawisz Grzyszewski, expert of the Supreme Medical Council against COVID-19 in an interview with Interia ZDROWIE. Clostridiosis is a disease of the intestine, which has been known for many years, and is most often manifested in patients who have outlived COVID-19 by about six months. During the epidemic, hospitals are filled with patients with gastrointestinal diseases. There are no official statistics, but Dr. Grzesiowski does not doubt that among the deaths from the Corona virus, there are victims of Clostridium.