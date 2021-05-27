Spoiler Talk: Alexander Freed on the Alphabet Squadron Trilogy

Star Wars: Alphabet Squadron: Victory’s Price has been out for a few months and fans have had a chance to dive into the final chapter of the ace pilots of the Rebellion. How do Yrica Quell and her comrades in Alphabet Squadron fare as they go into the Battle of Jakku? What happens when General Hera Syndulla focuses her attention on Shadow Wing? We’ll let you enjoy the novel to find the answers to those questions. But we had a bunch of other burning questions for author Alexander Freed about the characters and writing the story.