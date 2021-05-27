Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Victoria, TX

City of Victoria closures for Memorial Day observance

By Jennifer Flores
crossroadstoday.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVICTORIA, Texas – On Monday, May 31, all nonemergency offices at the City of Victoria will close in observance of Memorial Day. The Victoria Public Library and compost, brush site will be closed. The Victoria landfill will close early at 4 p.m. Garbage, curbside recycling, yard waste and/or tree limbs...

www.crossroadstoday.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Victoria, TX
Victoria, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Breaking News#Sports Headlines#Vuit#Riverside Golf Course#Observance#Curbside Recycling#Today#Copyright#Subscribe#Yard Waste#Newsletters#Latest Covid 19 Headlines#Newsroom#Tree Limbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Apple
News Break
Twitter
News Break
ROKU
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Politics
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Recycling
News Break
Instagram
Related
Victoria, TXPosted by
KIXS FM 108

Big Texas Fun is Coming to Victoria

Big Texas Fun is coming to the Victoria Community Center June 3rd-6th. Not only will this feature the first carnival in Victoria in over two years! It will also feature live music and a crawfish eating contest. CARNIVAL FUN:. Let's start with the carnival. There will be over twenty rides...
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

District 3 Councilmember race now has four candidates

VICTORIA, Texas – The race for district’s three’s council member position has an unexpired term, ending in may 2024. The deadline for anyone living in the district to apply is on Monday, May 24. Aaron Franco has lived in Victoria for two years, he is a financial manager at Frost...
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

The City of Victoria opens a new section of landfill

VICTORIA, Texas – On April 7, a modified skid steer loader was used to roll out a thick plastic liner for a new half-cell at the City of Victoria landfill. Republic Services, which operates the landfill for the City, hired a contractor crew recently to finish preparing the new half-cell. The half-cell is comprised of a layer of clay, the plastic liner and a mesh geocomposite layer to protect the soil from pollutants.
Texas StatePosted by
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Three BBQ Joints We Recommend or Heard About In Texas

The one BBQ joint I visit outside of my Victoria favorites. Yesterday we made our monthly trek to Lockhart to visit what my husband claims is his favorite BBQ joint in the area outside of our favorites in Victoria. We cruise to Kreuz Market BBQ at least once a month to meet our sons from Austin. Usually, it's to hand-deliver them a check for college and maybe the BBQ just lessens the blow of all our kids and our money going to UT. That's a joke. We happily help pay for college and happily order our BBQ from Kreuz. Brisket is my husband's favorite, followed by sausage. I'm a ribs girl. Wait. I'm a sides girl that likes ribs. But I'm pretty partial to beans, mac, and cheese, pickles, onions, and avocado. Avacado is a must for me when it comes to BBQ. Kreuz has me covered. If you haven't cruised to Kreuz you need to go. Like right now. Here is a great video about Kreuz BBQ report from YouTube's Quetorials.
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

VC’s Museum to host ‘Mammoth Hunters Summer Camp’ on June 21-25

VICTORIA, Texas – Starting June 21 through June 25, Victoria College’s Museum of the Coastal Bend will host a Mammoth Hunters Summer Camp for children ages 8 through 12 (grades 4 through 7). Some of the available activities, introducing the culture and civilization of early peoples that called the Coastal...
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Spring showers inundate SE Texas

Nearly a year to the day of Southeast Texas’ last major spring rain event, residents again were inundated. On May 14, 2020, the region saw a similarly-strong storm where about 6 inches of rain fell in Beaumont in just 90 minutes. But this time, Beaumont and Port Arthur homes went...
Posted by
Community Impact Houston

Wings Over Montgomery: Local restaurant dedicated to famed Texas lawyer Richard Haynes

The memory of criminal defense lawyer Richard Haynes lives on at Wings Over Montgomery, a quaint restaurant located on Liberty Street in the city’s historic district. Richard is the grandfather of Damon Haynes, who owns the restaurant with his wife, Cindy. The famed Texas lawyer was known to take on seemingly impossible cases, and his courtroom theatrics included cross-examining an empty witness stand and shocking himself with a cattle prod.
Texas StatePosted by
UPI News

Pilots survive mid-air collision of training aircraft in Texas

May 17 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy flying instructor and a trainee pilot survived a mid-air collision on Monday after departing Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas. Naval Air Training Command reported that two T-45 Goshawk planes of the Navy and Marine Corps training squadron VT-22 at Naval Air Station Kingsville "collided in mid-air in [over] Ricardo, Texas, at approximately 11:00 CST."
Texas StatePlainview Daily Herald

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....
Victoria, TXcrossroadstoday.com

Victoria College hosts Health & Wellness Series for students and employees

VICTORIA, Texas – Although college can be a rewarding time for students, it can also be stressful. While students are focusing on achieving their educational goals, they also have to work to maintain their physical and mental wellbeing. In response, Victoria College partnered with Mid-Coast Family Services during the spring...
Texas StateCAR AND DRIVER

Texans May Have to Pay $200–$400 Fee for Driving an Electric Vehicle

We can't rely on gas taxes forever, but there's no simple, obvious way to integrate electric vehicles and other alternative-fuel vehicles into the funding structure. Texas state senators are discussing a bill that would charge EV drivers between $200 and $250 for their car each year, plus another $190 or more if they drive over 9000 miles.
manisteenews.com

2 Navy training jets collide over South Texas, injuring 1

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Two Navy training jets collided over South Texas on Monday, forcing the two crew members on one plane to bail out and leaving one of them with minor injuries, the military said. The two British-built T-45C Goshawk jets collided at around 11 a.m. over Ricardo,...
Posted by
Wide Open Eats

Here's How Pecan Pie Became a Texas Delicacy

Everyone has their own preferences when it comes to dessert. As a die-hard chocolate fan, I add chocolate into everything I can, no matter what the original recipe calls for. Some go for fruity sweets, while others are satisfied with a simple but classic vanilla. No matter what our personal preferences are, no one can deny that pecan pie is a quintessential dessert, especially when it comes to Texas.
Victoria, TXVictoria Advocate

Victoria City Council to consider new proposal for Crestwood Drive

Victoria City Council will once again address the concerns of Crestwood Drive residents at Tuesday’s meeting. Residents raised concerns in April over the speed of traffic and lack of street parking on the newly reconstructed section of Crestwood Drive between North Ben Jordan and Laurent streets. City Council will be...
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Cavender Auto Family buys six West Texas dealerships

The San Antonio-based Cavender auto dynasty is now stretching to West Texas. The Cavender Auto Family, which has been operating here since 1939, said it’s acquired six luxury car dealerships in Lubbock and Midland from David Alderson, founder of the Alderson Automotive Group. Terms of the sales were not disclosed.