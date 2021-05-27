10 Practice Observations From Ravens' First OTAs

Odafe Oweh is officially in the books. On Friday, the Ravens signed the first-round defensive end to his rookie contract. Per the terms of his No. 31 overall slot, Oweh will earn $12.6MM over the course of his four-year deal. That’s not too shabby for an athlete who did not play football until his junior year of high school. Turns out, he was a natural. The Penn State product measured out as one of the most athletic edge rushers in the lead-up to the draft and wound up as one of the final selections in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.