Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kingsport, TN

Brian Wesley “Wes” Dunn

Kingsport Times-News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSPORT - Brian Wesley “Wes” Dunn, 34, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, following a motorcycle accident. Wes was born on April 24, 1987, in Kingsport, TN, and he was a graduate Sullivan North High School. Wes was known for his goofy, witty attitude, and he lived his life the way he wanted and to the fullest. Wes enjoyed motorcycles and fishing, but his favorite activity was kidding with and harassing everyone that he was around.

www.timesnews.net
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kingsport, TN
Obituaries
City
Kingsport, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amanda Marshall
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Hill Funeral Home#Graveside Service#Wills Cemetery#Ems#Jr#Mt Carmel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

Waverly Road Presbyterian Church celebrates 75 years

KINGSPORT — 75 years ago, 46 people took a leap of faith to begin a new church in Kingsport. Today, Waverly Road Presbyterian Church is honoring its humble beginnings by kicking off a yearlong anniversary celebration. Throughout the year, members will get a chance to learn about the church’s history, while also celebrating its current success.
Sullivan County, TNKingsport Times-News

FYI

Casey Dawn Laugherty, 34, Kingsport, and Derek Ian Jones, 35, Kingsport, March 15. Tessa Alexandria Oma Jackson, 19, Kingsport, and Ty Hawk Griffith, 22, Kingsport, March 16. Grayson Aaron Krtausch, 29, Johnson City, and Hannah Faye Haworth, 27, Johnson City, March 22. Bradley Dale Lawson, 43, Kingsport, and Cary Foxworth...
Kingsport, TNKingsport Times-News

Turtle Derby returns to J. Fred Johnson on May 29

The Kingsport Lions Club Turtle Derby is returning to J. Fred Johnson Stadium this year and organizers are excited to welcome community members back to the event. Last year, the club had to think outside the box a bit to keep this long-standing Kingsport tradition alive and did so by hosting the first ever “virtual” turtle derby with a limited number of masked volunteers on hand to run it.