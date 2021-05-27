KINGSPORT - Brian Wesley “Wes” Dunn, 34, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, following a motorcycle accident. Wes was born on April 24, 1987, in Kingsport, TN, and he was a graduate Sullivan North High School. Wes was known for his goofy, witty attitude, and he lived his life the way he wanted and to the fullest. Wes enjoyed motorcycles and fishing, but his favorite activity was kidding with and harassing everyone that he was around.