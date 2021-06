We’re halfway through 2021 – the perfect spot to stop and take stock of what the year’s brought us so far in terms of web design. If there’s a golden thread that runs through all of our favourite designs, it’s not that they’re super-futuristic or doing anything mind-blowingly novel – it’s that they’re practical yet playful, eye-catching yet easy on the eye – and most importantly, they’re user friendly. When it comes to the trends we’re not so keen on, it’s usually because we’re seeing designers getting carried away with the look of something without really considering the poor, confused user.