Water guns and water blasters are often designed to simply douse H2O onto a nearby target but are often lacking when it comes to precision, which is exactly what the 'SpyraTwo' water gun is here to change. The water gun features a rechargeable lithium-ion battery within that, when fully charged, will deliver impressive firing power that will easily hit targets up to 30-feet away. The water gun can also be used with the new Power Shot feature that is rated to hit targets up to 46-feet away to satisfy the needs of avid water fighters.