NBA

Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

NBA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Warriors are officially in their offseason and there remains much to discuss regarding the squad's future. Stay up-to-date on the latest team news and headlines from around the web. Stephen Curry has been consistent in saying he wants to be a Warrior for life, as detailed by NBC Sports...

Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Bob Myers
#The Warriors#Dubs Daily#Nbc Sports Bay Area#Basketball Operations#Warriors President#Time#Subscription#Headlines
NBANBC Sports

LeBron gets Steph treatment with five Dubs surrounding star

Steph Curry and the Warriors became quite familiar with defenses focusing all of their attention on the star this season, and in last night's play-in tournament clash with the Los Angeles Lakers, four-time NBA MVP LeBron James got the same treatment. Steph and LeBron are two of the NBA's most...
NBANBC Sports

Draymond plans to be 'extremely involved' in Dubs' offseason

Draymond Green anticipates having a voice in the Warriors' pivotal offseason this summer. "I expect to be extremely involved. That's just the way it's gotta be," Green said in a video conference with reporters following Friday's loss to the Memphis Grizzlies. "I definitely expect to be extremely involved. You have...
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

LeBron James dubs this Lakers player the G.O.A.T.

On Friday, Los Angeles Lakers champion LeBron James dubbed guard Alex Caruso the G.O.A.T, otherwise known as the greatest of all time. Caruso, 27, is one of the most beloved players in the league. As a matter of fact, the ironman earned some heavy praise during All-Star voting for Western...
NBANBC Sports

Allen recalls wandering into Dubs' in-game dance performance

Tony Allen had a tall task when his Memphis Grizzlies squared off with the Warriors in the second round of the 2015 NBA playoffs. He had to guard Klay Thompson, half of Golden State's sharp-shooting Splash Brothers and in the midst of his first All-Star and All-NBA season. The assignment weighed heavily on Allen's mind during Game 1 of that series.
NBANBC Sports

LeBron, NBA Twitter in awe of Morant in eliminating Dubs

Ja Morant put together a remarkable performance Friday night at Chase Center as the Memphis Grizzlies eliminated the Warriors from the play-in tournament with a 117-112 win. The reigning rookie of the year scored 35 points and amassed six rebounds and six assists, also knocking down a career-high five 3-pointers.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Dubs in-depth: A hypothetical deal involving James Wiseman

The Golden State Warriors are entering another pivotal offseason for the franchise. After missing the playoffs for the second straight year, general manager Bob Myers will have some tough decisions to make in order to surround Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson with enough talent to compete for another NBA championship. Myers has a few assets to work with.
NBAnetsdaily.com

FILM STUDY: When your starting five has a 178 offensive rating...

Brooklyn laid down perhaps its best performance of the season on Tuesday, dropping 109 points through three quarters against the Boston Celtics in Game 2. The Nets looked like the world-beating superteam most expected them to be despite barely having any time on the floor together to gel. (For the record, the “Big Three” now have shared the court a total of 251 minutes in 10 games ... 39 in the first two games of the playoffs.)
NBASan Francisco Chronicle

Draymond Green: How Warriors' defensive MVP silenced his doubters

Warriors forward Draymond Green is not the typical big-name player because his effectiveness surfaces in subtle ways: how he maintains the proper positioning to contest shots, makes low-angle bounce passes to cutters and sets screens to free up teammates for jumpers. But anyone who understands basketball can appreciate Green’s skill...
NBAonlinegambling.com

2021 NBA Playoffs: Miami Heat Down 0-3, Verge of Sweep by Greek Freak and the Bucks

The #6 Miami Heat looked awful in their previous two losses against the #3 Milwaukee Bucks, who led the entire way in both Game 2 and Game 3 victories. The Heat are down 0-3 in the opening round of the Eastern Conference playoffs and looking to avoid the embarrassment of getting swept on their home court in Game 4 against the Bucks.
NBAsports360az.com

Small Ball For Suns In Game 4, Barbosa Loves Nicco, More

What good came of giving Chris Paul minutes in game three on Thursday night rather than holding him out and resting/protecting his damaged limb? Was Chris Paul even on the floor in crunch time on Thursday night? No. So why exactly did Monty Williams go against practical wisdom in a seven-game series and not sit down his star guard?
NBABoston Globe

Golden State Warriors are looking to reload, not rebuild

The Golden State Warriors were one win from what would have been a successful season when they entered the Western Conference’s final play-in game against the Grizzlies. A victory and the Warriors would enter the playoffs as an eighth seed against the top-seeded Jazz. The Warriors were led by MVP candidate Stephen Curry, a bunch of upstarts, and players discarded by other organizations. But Golden State lost in overtime, again bitten by too many mistakes, and not enough help for Curry.
NBArotoballer.com

FanDuel NBA DFS Lineup Picks (5/30/21): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice

The extended weekend rolls on but before we dive in, let’s take a moment to remember the men and women who gave their lives while defending our country. While we are at it, and even though it’s not Veterans Day, we should also take the time to recognize our current men and women serving in our military. Thank you for all that you do.
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA DFS Plays Saturday May 29

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. This article aims to highlight some of the best NBA DFS Plays...
NBAfantraxhq.com

Daily Preview and NBA DFS Picks for 5/30/2021

FantraxHQ is the official content sponsor of Fantrax.com, the hottest Fantasy Site of 2019 and 2020. We’ve got another four-game NBA DFS playoff slate today. You know what? I feel like I’m going to win a tournament tonight. That’s good news and bad news. The good news is I’ll be richer tomorrow. The bad news is I’m going to give you wonderful people some second-place advice. It’s not a conflict of interest if we all profit though!… Onward!
NBAnbcsportsedge.com

NBA GPP Pivots: Saturday 5/29 Playoff Edition

Goran Dragic - Miami Heat (vs. Milwaukee Bucks) Goran Dragic will be a beneficiary of a Miami Heat win tonight. Yup, I am sticking to my gut here. I am going to take the stance that I fully expect the Miami Heat to pull out a win today avoiding elimination. Ultimately, I think they will lose the series. With that said, in a home elimination game with Giannis now on the injury report and DiVincenzo confirmed out for the series, the pieces are in place for a Miami push tonight. These injuries create a whole different narrative than what we’ve seen so far in this series. I would avoid playing Tyler Herro (he has not looked good in this series). I expect the trio of Dragic, Butler, and Adebayo to be under-owned but highly lucrative on a small four-game slate.
NBAwarriorscentral.com

Warriors guard and UFA Kelly Oubre Jr. is aiming for at least $20 million

The Golden State Warriors paid a hefty price to initially bring in 25-year-old Kelly Oubre Jr. Their luxury tax penalty was not pretty after trading for Oubre Jr., but they apparently are still looking to retain the guard. The problem is that Oubre Jr.'s price may be a little too steep for the Warriors, a team already pressed tightly against the salary cap with Andrew Wiggins, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry, and Draymond Green all on max-value deals.