Dubs Daily: The Starting Five

Goran Dragic - Miami Heat (vs. Milwaukee Bucks) Goran Dragic will be a beneficiary of a Miami Heat win tonight. Yup, I am sticking to my gut here. I am going to take the stance that I fully expect the Miami Heat to pull out a win today avoiding elimination. Ultimately, I think they will lose the series. With that said, in a home elimination game with Giannis now on the injury report and DiVincenzo confirmed out for the series, the pieces are in place for a Miami push tonight. These injuries create a whole different narrative than what we’ve seen so far in this series. I would avoid playing Tyler Herro (he has not looked good in this series). I expect the trio of Dragic, Butler, and Adebayo to be under-owned but highly lucrative on a small four-game slate.