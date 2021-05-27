Cancel
Cavaliers promote Costa to head baseball coach

By P. KEVIN MAYS kmays@timesnews.net
Kingsport Times-News
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWISE — After one season as associate head coach at Virginia Wise, Brandon Costa has been promoted to head baseball coach. “I am excited to announce Brandon Costa as our next baseball coach,” UVA Wise athletic director Kendall Rainey said in a release. “Coach Costa has a successful NCAA Division II background both as a player and as a coach. He brings strong regional recruiting experience to UVA Wise and is committed to building relationships.”

