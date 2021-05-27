Cavaliers promote Costa to head baseball coach

FAIRFIELD, Conn – Head coach of the Sacred Heart University women's basketball program Jessica Mannetti announced the promotion of Yolanda Cole to associate head coach. "I am thrilled to elevate Yolanda Cole to the role of Associate Head Coach," stated Mannetti. "Over the last seven years she has been an integral part of our program's success both on and off the court. She adds value to our program every day with the time, energy and effort she selflessly gives to our student-athletes. Yolanda has spearheaded our recruiting efforts and has earned the reputation that her work ethic and commitment to our program, players and community are second to none. She impacts every facet of our program, and I am excited to honor her efforts with this new title, as she has more than earned it."