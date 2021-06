The Dungeons & Dragons movie continues to defy the odds, and according to one of its stars, it’s a ‘sigh of relief’ for fans. With filming underway on the Dungeons & Dragons movie, and certain cathedrals bristling with excitement that the movie will soon bring down orcs, drow, and who knows what else upon an ancient temple in a pastoral town (which is an adventure I’m sure I’ve played through), one of the movie’s hot new stars, Regé-Jean Page, spoke with Variety about the film, talking about D&D among other things. The exchange is all part of a profile that Variety did on the Bridgerton and The Gray Man star.