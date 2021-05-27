White Conservative Evangelicals Hold Increasingly Anti-Science Views. That’s A Threat To All Of Us.

Rev. Franklin Graham encouraged evangelicals on Monday to consider getting the vaccine for COVID-19. "When Jesus started his ministry, he went about preaching, and he used his power as the Son of God to bring healing to people’s bodies," Graham said during a Monday appearance on CNN. "And he didn’t do it so they’d have a better life. He did it so they’d put their faith and trust in him as the Son of God. And as a Christian, I think it’s important that we model our ministry after that of Jesus Christ. We want to try to bring healing to people’s bodies, and we can do that through modern medicine."