White Conservative Evangelicals Hold Increasingly Anti-Science Views. That’s A Threat To All Of Us.
Over the past 15 months, efforts to combat the spread of coronavirus in the United States have run into a persistent roadblock: white conservative evangelicals. Conservative evangelical churches were the first to resist public health orders that temporarily limited large mass gatherings, which they fought in court. Some of their churches became clearinghouses for misinformation and unfounded conspiracy theories about the virus. When vaccines became available, white conservative evangelicals were the largest group to vow never to take it. As schools and businesses consider requiring students and workers to be vaccinated, evangelical Christians are already insisting that they should receive religious exemptions and preparing for another round of legal challenges.